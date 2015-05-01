May 1 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said on Thursday it will issue a license soon to DTE Energy Co to build a new reactor at its Fermi nuclear power plant in Michigan. DTE proposed a 1,600-megawatt Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor (ESBWR) built by General Electric Co and Hitachi Ltd. The license would be the first for an ESBWR reactor. DTE has not yet made a final decision to build the new reactor, but said it plans to keep its options open for the future. The following is a list of proposed U.S. new nuclear plants and reactor designs. LICENSE REACTOR(S) COMPANY DESIGN SIZE STATE DECISION Vogtle (2) Southern AP1000 2,234 GA Approved 2012 Summer (2) Scana AP1000 2,234 SC Approved 2012 * Fermi (1) DTE ESBWR 1,600 MI Approved 2015 South Texas (2) STP STP ABWR 2,700 TX 2016 Lee (2) Duke AP1000 2,234 SC 2016 North Anna (1) Dominion ESBWR 1,600 VA 2016 ++ Hope Creek PSEG NJ 2016 Turkey Point (2) NextEra AP1000 2,234 FL 2017 Levy (2) Duke AP1000 2,234 FL Being Revised Bell Bend (1) PPL EPR 1,650 PA On Hold Clinch River TVA mPower 180 TN TBD Callaway Ameren Westinghouse 225 MO TBD DC ++ Blue Castle Blue Castle AP1000 2,234 UT Not Received Callaway (1) Ameren EPR MO Suspended 2009 Nine Mile Pt (1) UniStar EPR NY Suspended 2009 Grand Gulf (1) Entergy ESBWR MS Suspended 2009 River Bend (1) Entergy ESBWR LA Suspended 2009 Bellefonte (2) TVA AP1000 AL Suspended 2010 Harris (2) Duke AP1000 NC Suspended 2013 Comanche Peak (2) Luminant USAPWR TX Suspended 2014 Calvert (1) UniStar EPR MD Suspended 2015 Total 21,359 CERTIFICATION COMPANY DESIGN DECISION Westinghouse AP1000 1,117 Approved 2011 Toshiba STP ABWR 1,350 Approved 2012 GE-Hitachi ESBWR 1,600 Approved 2014 Korea Hydro & APR-1400 1,400 TBD Nuclear B&W mPower SMR 180 TBD Westinghouse DC Westinghouse 225 TBD SMR Holtec DC Holtec SMR 160 TBD Mitsubishi Heavy USAPWR 1,700 Not Scheduled Toshiba ABWR - 1,380 Not Scheduled Renewal GE-Hitachi ABWR - 1,500 Not Scheduled Renewal NuScale Power NuScale SMR 45 Not Received X-Energy DC XE 100 SMR Not Received Areva EPR 1,650 Suspended 2015 '* Change to list '++ Companies (PSEG and Blue Castle) seeking Early Site Permits Reactor Design Abbreviations: ABWR - Advanced Boiling Water Reactor built by Toshiba Corp AP1000 - Advanced Passive 1000 built by Westinghouse Electric, which is majority owned by Toshiba EPR - Evolutionary Power Reactor built by Areva SA ESBWR - Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor built by General Electric and Hitachi Ltd USAPWR - U.S. Advanced Pressurized Water Reactor built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd mPower - Babcock & Wilcox Co small modular reactor APR-1400 - Advanced Power Reactor-1400 built by the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) unit of Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) (Reporting by Scott DiSavino. Editing by Andre Grenon)