Nov 19 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Wednesday said its staff found
no safety reasons that would prevent the approval of a license for a proposed new reactor at DTE
Energy Co's Fermi nuclear power plant in Michigan.
This is not the final approval for the project but is an important step in the process. The
NRC said it expects to decide on the license next year.
DTE filed to build and operate a new reactor at Fermi in September 2008.
The following lists the proposed U.S. new nuclear plants and reactor designs.
LICENSE
REACTOR(S) COMPANY DESIGN SIZE STATE DECISION
Vogtle (2) Southern AP1000 2,234 GA Approved 2012
Summer (2) Scana AP1000 2,234 SC Approved 2012
Levy (2) Duke AP1000 2,234 FL 2015
Fermi (1) DTE ESBWR 1,600 MI 2015
South Texas (2) STP STP ABWR 2,700 TX 2016
Lee (2) Duke AP1000 2,234 SC 2016
North Anna (1) Dominion ESBWR 1,600 VA 2016
* Turkey Point (2) NextEra AP1000 2,234 FL 2016
++ Hope Creek PSEG NJ Not Scheduled
Calvert (1) UniStar EPR 1,650 MD Not Scheduled
Bell Bend (1) PPL EPR 1,650 PA Not Scheduled
Clinch River TVA mPower 180 TN Not Received
Callaway Ameren Westinghouse DC 225 MO Not Received
++ Blue Castle Blue AP1000 2,234 UT Not Received
Castle
Callaway (1) Ameren EPR MO Suspended 2009
Nine Mile Pt (1) UniStar EPR NY Suspended 2009
Grand Gulf (1) Entergy ESBWR MS Suspended 2009
River Bend (1) Entergy ESBWR LA Suspended 2009
Bellefonte (2) TVA AP1000 AL Suspended 2010
Harris (2) Duke AP1000 NC Suspended 2013
Comanche Peak (2) Luminant USAPWR TX Suspended 2014
Total 23,009
CERTIFICATION
COMPANY DESIGN DECISION
Westinghouse AP1000 1,117 Approved 2011
Toshiba STP ABWR 1,350 Approved 2012
GE-Hitachi ESBWR 1,600 Approved 2014
Areva EPR 1,650 Not Scheduled
Mitsubishi Heavy USAPWR 1,700 Not Scheduled
Toshiba ABWR - Renewal 1,380 Not Scheduled
GE-Hitachi ABWR - Renewal 1,500 Not Scheduled
Korea Hydro & APR-1400 1,400 Not Received
Nuclear
B&W mPower SMR 180 Not Received
NuScale Power NuScale SMR 45 Not Received
Westinghouse DC Westinghouse 225 Not Received
SMR
Holtec DC Holtec SMR 160 Not Received
X-Energy DC XE 100 SMR Not Received
* Change to list
** Companies (PSEG and Blue Castle) seeking Early Site Permits that have not announced reactor
technology
Reactor Design Abbreviations:
ABWR - Advanced Boiling Water Reactor built by Toshiba Corp
AP1000 - Advanced Passive 1000 built by Westinghouse Electric, which is majority owned by
Toshiba
EPR - Evolutionary Power Reactor built by Areva SA
ESBWR - Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor built by General Electric and
Hitachi Ltd
USAPWR - U.S. Advanced Pressurized Water Reactor built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
mPower - Babcock & Wilcox small modular reactor
APR-1400 - Advanced Power Reactor-1400 built by the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) unit
of Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)
