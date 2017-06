HOUSTON Dec 17 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission may issue a decision on whether operators of the damaged San Onofre Unit 2 nuclear reactor in California can be restarted in March, according to a timeline on the agency's website.

Both San Onofre reactors, which are owned by Edison International and Sempra Energy, have been shut since early 2012 after the discovery of premature tube wear in the units' steam generators.