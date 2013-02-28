* NRC, utility discussing details of Unit 2 restart plan
* Shutdown raises questions about license specifications
* Utility to submit additional analysis by mid-March
By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, Feb 28 Southern California Edison,
operator of the shuttered San Onofre nuclear plant in
California, and its regulators are discussing ways the utility
can avoid a lengthy public airing of problems that led to a
year-long shutdown of the twin reactors.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued 35 new
requests for information from Southern California Edison (SCE)
as its staff reviews the utility's proposal to restart the
1,070-MW San Onofre 2 reactor.
The parties met this week to discuss SCE's responses to 32
NRC questions submitted to the utility late last year.
Both reactors at the 2,150-megawatt San Onofre nuclear
station, owned by Edison International and Sempra Energy
, have been shut since January 2012 following the
discovery of excessive wear that prematurely damaged thousands
of tightly packed tubes inside large steam generators that were
installed in the reactors in 2010 and 2011.
Loss of the plant's output has strained Southern
California's power grid and state agencies are planning for a
second summer without the plant. {ID:nL1N0B7IM7]
Ted Craver, chairman of Edison International, told analysts
this week he would like to see unit 2 back in operation by late
summer when the grid is most vulnerable.
The unprecedented tube damage has raised questions among
elected officials and anti-nuclear groups about changes made to
the design of the replacement generators, how they were
manufactured and future operation of the plant, located about
half way between Los Angeles and San Diego.
Plant critics want San Onofre's steam generator problem to
lead to a "license amendment" process that would include public
hearings and cross-examination of witnesses to better understand
whether the generator design and proposed restart plan comply
with the unit's current license.
The utility is talking to regulators about using a
"confirmatory order" as a way to settle differences over the
interpretation of NRC technical specifications without a
full-blown license amendment proceeding, an NRC official
confirmed at a public meeting between NRC and utility officials
this week.
"There have been discussions about all paths and all
options" to settle the issue, said Art Howell, manager of the
NRC's special project group overseeing the generator problem at
San Onofre.
"The confirmatory order is a central issue," said Kendra
Ulrich of Friends of the Earth, an anti-nuclear environmental
group.
Ulrich said such an order would allow SCE to "bypass" the
more public license amendment process and move ahead toward a
restart that Friends of the Earth views as an "experiment" that
could endanger 8 million people living near the plant.
"The issue is whether or not the right of the public to an
adjudicated hearing, to cross-examination and to the assurance
that this (restart) is safe is actually upheld or whether the
NRC acquiesces to demands of the industry," Ulrich said.
SCE spokeswoman Jennifer Manfre said the utility will follow
"whatever route that meets the needs of everyone, with safety
being the top priority."
At issue is SCE's plan to restart Unit 2, which calls for
running the unit at 70 percent of capacity for five months, then
shutting it to inspect for additional wear on damaged tubes.
The point of contention between the NRC and SCE is whether
the plan to operate the reactor at a reduced rate complies with
technical specifications in the unit's operating license.
Even though SCE said it will only operate Unit 2 at 70
percent power, the NRC staff said the license requires that
steam generator tubes be able to operate safely "over the full
range of normal operating conditions," including full power.
In its response, SCE said its commitment to limit the unit
to 70-percent power should be sufficient to meet the NRC
technical test, but also agreed to supply an additional analysis
by March 15 to show the tubes retain structural integrity when
the unit is running at 100 percent power.
"We are confident (the supplemental analysis) will
demonstrate that steam generator tube integrity is maintained
for the initial operating period at 100 percent power," Tom
Palmisano of SCE told the NRC staff on Wednesday.
A decision on whether or not San Onofre 2 can restart may
come in late April or May, NRC officials said.