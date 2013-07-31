July 31 Planned refueling outages at U.S. nuclear power plants this autumn are expected to drop to the lowest level in years due in part to the retirement of four reactors in 2013, according to data from a Reuters survey released Wednesday.

About 14,300 megawatts (MW) of nuclear capacity, more than half of the outage level seen last year, is expected to be offline at the peak of the 2013 autumn refueling season, which typically occurs in mid-October, the survey showed.