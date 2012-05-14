BRIEF-Transcontinental reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.60
* Transcontinental Inc announces its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
May 14 American Electric Power Co Inc shut its 670-megawatt Oklaunion coal-fired power unit in Texas on Monday for routine maintenance and repairs, the company told the state pollution regulators in a report. The filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality did not specify the duration of the outage. -------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Texas COUNTY: Wilbarger TOWN: Vernon about 190 miles (305 km) northwest of Dallas OPERATOR: AEP's Public Service Co of Oklahoma (PSO) OWNER : - AEP's AEP Texas (54.7 pct) - AEP's PSO (15.6 pct) - Oklahoma Municipal Power Auth. (11.7 pct) - Brownsville Public Utils Board (18 pct) CAPACITY: 670 MW UNIT(S): Steam turbine FUEL: Subbituminous coal DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1986 - Plant enters commercial service
June 8 Yahoo Inc shareholders on Thursday approved the company's pending sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc for $4.48 billion, according to preliminary results from a shareholder meeting.