May 31 American Electric Power Co Inc's
670-megawatt Oklaunion coal-fired power unit stopped for an
unplanned outage for maintenance and repair, a filing with the
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality showed on Thursday.
The company would keep the electrostatic precipitator
energized as long as practicable, the filing said.
--------------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Texas
COUNTY: Wilbarger
TOWN: Vernon about 190 miles (305 km) northwest of
Dallas
OPERATOR: AEP's Public Service Co of Oklahoma (PSO)
OWNER : - AEP's AEP Texas (54.7 pct)
- AEP's PSO (15.6 pct)
- Oklahoma Municipal Power Auth. (11.7 pct)
- Brownsville Public Utils Board (18 pct)
CAPACITY: 670 MW
UNIT(S): Steam turbine
FUEL: Subbituminous coal
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1986 - Plant enters commercial service