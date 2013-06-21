June 21 U.S. power company American Electric Power Co Inc's 528-MW Unit 3 at the Welsh coal-fired power plant in Texas shut on Friday, according to a filing with regulators.

The company said the unit trip occurred after a breaker fault which caused the loss of induced draft and forced draft fans.

The company did not say in the report when the unit would return to service.

------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Texas COUNTY: Titus TOWN: Cason OPERATOR: AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co OWNER(S): AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co CAPACITY: 1,584 MW UNIT(S): Three 528-MW Babcock and Wilcox boiler and

Westinghouse steam turbine/generator Units 1-3 FUEL: Powder River Basin subbituminous coal DISPATCH: Baseload

TIMELINE: 1977 - Unit 1 enters service 1980 - Unit 2 enters service 1982 - Unit 3 enters service