Feb 23 American Electric Power Co Inc
planned to shut its 528-megawatt Unit 3 at the Welsh
coal-fired power plant in Texas on Friday for scheduled
maintenance on auxiliary equipment, according to a filing with
state pollution regulators.
The maintenance will span through Feb. 24-28, the report
filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ)
said.
"Possible reintrainment of fly ash from the boiler and
associated control equipment during maintenance activities may
result in brief episodes of opacity," a filing with the state
environmental regulators said.
The unit will be in startup following the completion of
outage activity.
-------------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Texas
COUNTY: Titus
TOWN: Cason
OPERATOR: AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co
OWNER(S): AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co
CAPACITY: 1,584 MW
UNIT(S): Three 528-MW Babcock and Wilcox boiler and
Westinghouse steam turbine/generator Units 1-3
FUEL: Powder River Basin subbituminous coal
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1977 - Unit 1 enters service
1980 - Unit 2 enters service
1982 - Unit 3 enters service