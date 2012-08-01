Aug 1 Arizona Public Service said on Wednesday
its 1,312-megawatt Palo Verde 3 nuclear power plant in Arizona
was operating at reduced power so the company can conduct
repairs following a feedwater leak.
The unit down powered on Monday and was at 80 percent power
on Wednesday.
"The unit will remain at 80 percent until the repair work is
completed," APS spokeswoman Betty Dayyo said in an email.
Meanwhile, Palo Verde 1 and Palo Verde 2 were operating at
full power.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Arizona
COUNTY: Maricopa
TOWN: Wintersburg about 50 miles west (80 km) of Phoenix
OPERATOR: Pinnacle West Capital Corp's APS
OWNER(S): - APS (29.1 pct)
- Salt River Project (17.5 pct)
- Edison International's Southern
California Edison (15.8 pct)
- El Paso Electric Co (15.8 pct)
- PNM Resources Inc's Public Service Co of
New Mexico (10.2 pct)
- Southern California Public Power Authority (5.9
pct)
- Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (5.7 pct)
CAPACITY: 3,937 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 1,311-MW Combustion Engineering System 80
pressurized water reactor
2 - 1,314-MW Combustion Engineering System 80
pressurized water reactor
3 - 1,312-MW Combustion Engineering System 80
pressurized water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: $5.9 billion
TIMELINE:
1976 - Start of plant construction
Late 1970s- NRC grants construction permit for two additional
units
Mid 1980s - Two additional units canceled for economic reasons
1986 - Unit 1 enters commercial service
1986 - Unit 2 enters commercial service
1988 - Unit 3 enters commercial service
2008 - APS files with NRC to extend the original 40-year
operating licenses for an additional 20 years
2011 - NRC extends the plant's operating license for an
additional 20 years
2045 - Unit 1 license to expire
2046 - Unit 2 license to expire
2047 - Unit 3 license to expire