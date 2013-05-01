May 1 Arizona Public Service's 1,311-megawatt
Unit 1 at the Palo Verde nuclear power plant in Arizona ramped
up to 68 percent power by early Wednesday from 44 percent power
early Tuesday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a
report.
Meanwhile, Palo Verde 2 and Palo Verde 3 were operating at
full power.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Arizona
COUNTY: Maricopa
TOWN: Wintersburg about 50 miles west (80 km) of Phoenix
OPERATOR: Pinnacle West Capital Corp's APS
OWNER(S): - APS (29.1 pct)
- Salt River Project (17.5 pct)
- Edison International's Southern
California Edison (15.8 pct)
- El Paso Electric Co (15.8 pct)
- PNM Resources Inc's Public Service Co of
New Mexico (10.2 pct)
- Southern California Public Power Authority (5.9
pct)
- Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (5.7 pct)
CAPACITY: 3,937 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 1,311-MW Combustion Engineering System 80
pressurized water reactor
2 - 1,314-MW Combustion Engineering System 80
pressurized water reactor
3 - 1,312-MW Combustion Engineering System 80
pressurized water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: $5.9 billion
TIMELINE:
1976 - Start of plant construction
Lt 1970s - NRC grants construction permit for two additional
units
Mid 1980s - Two additional units canceled for economic reasons
1986 - Unit 1 enters commercial service
1986 - Unit 2 enters commercial service
1988 - Unit 3 enters commercial service
2008 - APS files with NRC to extend the original 40-year
operating licenses for an additional 20 years
2011 - NRC extends the plant's operating license for an
additional 20 years
2045 - Unit 1 license to expire
2046 - Unit 2 license to expire
2047 - Unit 3 license to expire