June 1 The California Energy Commission approved construction of a natural gas-fired Carlsbad Energy Center project in Carlsbad, California, with an estimated cost of more than $500-million.

The project was proposed by Carlsbad Energy Center LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of NRG Energy Inc, due to be built on a 23-acre portion of the existing Encina Power Station in Carlsbad, California, the energy regulator said in a statement dated May 31.

The construction of the 558-megawatt natural gas power plant in Carlsbad would start by the first quarter of 2014, with commercial operations seen beginning in the summer of 2016.

Among the requirements placed upon the project is the obligation to plan for removal of existing Encina Power Station equipment, including a 400-foot high exhaust stack, the regulatory agency said.

NRG Energy said it planned to retire the existing 320-megawatt steam boiler Units 1, 2 and 3 at the Encina Power Station when the natgas project is operational.

The project would require a peak workforce of 357 workers during construction. However, no new operational employees would be added because the 14 workers needed would be transferred from the planned shutdown of the three units at the Encina Power Station, it said.