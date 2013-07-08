July 8 Constellation Energy Nuclear Group LLC
took the 630 megawatt Unit 1 at the Nine Mile Point nuclear
power plant in New York off line on Monday for planned work on a
valve, a spokeswoman said.
The unit was operating at full power early Sunday, the U.S.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.
Constellation Energy spokeswoman Jill Lyon said the unit was
at 12 percent Monday morning. She could not say whether it would
remain at 12 percent or continue reducing power.
She also could not say when the unit would return to
service.
Meanwhile, the 1,143 MW Nine Mile Point 2 was operating at
full power, the NRC said.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: New York
COUNTY: Oswego
TOWN: Scriba, 160 miles (257 km) west of Albany, the
state capital
OPERATOR: Constellation Energy Nuclear Group - a joint
venture between Chicago's Exelon (50.01
percent) and France's EDF Group (49.99
percent)
OWNER(S): -Unit 1: CENG (100 percent)
-Unit 2: CENG (82 percent), Long Island
Power Authority (18 percent)
CAPACITY: 1,773 MW
UNIT(S): -Unit 1: 630 MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
-Unit 2: 1,143 MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: -Unit 1: $804.7 million (2007 USD)
-Unit 2: $8.529 billion (2007 USD)
TIMELINE:
1970: Unit 1 comes online
1988: Unit 2 comes online
2006: NRC approves 20-year licenses extension
2029: Unit 1 operating licenses expires
2046: Unit 2 operating licenses expires