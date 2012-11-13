Nov 13 Both reactors at Constellation Energy
Nuclear Group LLC's Nine Mile Point nuclear power plant in New
York were operating at reduced rates for different reasons on
Tuesday, a spokeswoman said.
Unit 1, rated at 630 megawatts, was reduced to 86 percent
after operators identified a problem with the turbine
lubrication oil system. Workers were still investigating the
issue Tuesday afternoon, the spokeswoman said.
Unit 1 had reached 100 percent output on Monday after an
unplanned outage that began Nov. 3.
Meanwhile, Nine Mile Point Unit 2, rated at 1,143-MW, at was
operating at about 89 percent on Tuesday afternoon as operators
increased its output, the Constellation Energy spokeswoman said.
Constellation Energy had planned to shut the unit Nov. 10 to
repair a valve in the main steam tunnel, the spokeswoman said
earlier.
However, on Nov. 11, when the unit was at about 20 percent
of capacity, the New York grid operator asked Constellation to
keep Unit 2 online due to transmission system issues so
Constellation decided to delay the outage and operators began
increasing its output.
Unit 2 is in stable condition, the spokeswoman said.
She would not say if the grid issues were related to a
transformer fire that occurred Sunday at the nearby Entergy
FitzPatrick nuclear plant.
She also would not say when the valve repair will be
rescheduled, but did say the work can only be performed when the
unit is offline.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: New York
COUNTY: Oswego
TOWN: Scriba, 160 miles (257 km) west of Albany, the
state capital
OPERATOR: Constellation Energy Nuclear Group (CENG) -a joint
venture between Chicago's Exelon (50.01 percent) and
France's EDF
Group (49.99 percent)
OWNER(S): -Unit 1: CENG (100 percent)
-Unit 2: CENG (82 percent), Long Island
Power Authority (18 percent)
CAPACITY: 1,773 MW
UNIT(S): -Unit 1: 630-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
-Unit 2: 1,143-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: -Unit 1: $804.7 million (2007 USD)
-Unit 2: $8.529 billion (2007 USD)
TIMELINE:
1970: Unit 1 comes online
1988: Unit 2 comes online
2006: NRC approves 20-year licenses extension
2029: Unit 1 operating licenses expires
2046: Unit 2 operating licenses expires