HOUSTON, June 7 The two-unit San Onofre nuclear
plant in California will be shut through August, a spokeswoman
for Edison International's Southern California Edison
utility said on Thursday.
The utility said it plans to submit a plan to return Unit 2
to service by the end of July, but any restart will require
approval of nuclear regulators which will take additional time,
the spokeswoman said.
The 2,150-megawatt nuclear station has been shut since
January and the state power grid operator has warned that its
loss will strain electric supplies in Southern California as
warmer temperatures boost demand for power over the summer.