* SCE did not say when reactors would return to service

* Power prices remain weak despite plant shutdown

* San Onofre steam generators replaced in 2010 and 2011

March 15 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) launched additional inspections on one of the steam generators at Southern California Edison's (SCE) 2,150-megawatt (MW) San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station after pressure tests on three tubes failed, the company said Thursday.

The plant has been shut since January.

Both San Onofre reactors are shut due to problems with tubes in the massive steam generators which were installed in the reactors in 2010 and 2011. SCE, a unit of California power company Edison International, has not said when either unit would return to service.

"The integrity of steam generator tubes is important because the tubes provide an additional barrier inside the containment building to prevent a radioactive steam release," the NRC said in a statement. "Steam generators do experience some wear during the first year of operation but the level of tube wear at Unit 3 is unusual."

In Washington, Senator Barbara Boxer from California thanked NRC commissioners - on Capitol Hill for a previously scheduled hearing - and said she was pleased the NRC moved quickly with the new inspection.

"The (tubes) shouldn't fail. They're too new to fail," Boxer told the NRC commissioners.

Despite the shutdown of both San Onofre reactors, power prices in the U.S. West have remained at their lowest levels in 10 years primarily due to very weak natural gas prices, which are also at 10-year lows because of swelling inventories and soaring production from shale gas fields.

An Arizona nuclear unit that also supplies power to the western U.S. is scheduled to shut this weekend to refuel, according to Reuters data.

SCE shut the 1,080-MW Unit 3 on Jan. 31 after station operators detected a leak in one of the unit`s steam generator tubes that released a very small amount of radioactive gas, the company said.

SCE is in the process of pressure testing and plugging 129 of the 19,454 steam generator tubes (about 1 percent) in Unit 3 that showed higher-than-normal wear, the company said late Wednesday.

SCE shut the 1,070-MW Unit 2 for planned refueling and the replacement of the reactor vessel head on Jan. 9.

The company had planned to return Unit 2 to service this month but then said Unit 2 would not return until officials were satisfied the Unit 2 steam generators would not experience a leak similar to Unit 3.

SCE, which has already sealed off about 192 of the steam generator tubes in Unit 2 that showed accelerated wear, said inspections and maintenance activity at Unit 2 is now nearly complete.

The company installed new steam generators manufactured by Japanese multinational conglomerate Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Unit 2 in 2010 and Unit 3 in 2011.

SCE said the tubes being tested in Unit 3 were being slowly pressurized with non-radioactive water in stages, using up to three times the normal operating condition pressure.

The NRC's "augmented inspection team" being sent to San Onofre is called on to review a significant issue, said Elmo Collins, the NRC's region IV administrator. The NRC had previously sent a steam generator expert and other inspectors to San Onofre to assist the resident inspectors.

SCE said tubes undergoing this so called "in-situ" pressure testing are removed from service by plugging them, whether or not they pass the test. SCE said the generators are built with an allowance of extra tubes so some can be taken out of service during the life of the plant.

One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes. The two reactors at the San Onofre plant can power more than two million homes.

SCE operates San Onofre and owns a 78 percent stake. Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas & Electric unit has a 20 percent stake and the City of Riverside, California, has less than a 2 percent stake.