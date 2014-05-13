May 13 Entergy Corp will keep its
989-megawatt Unit 2 at the Arkansas nuclear power plant shut for
refueling, the company said in an email late Monday.
The unit shut on April 27 when a tornado cut through
Entergy's service area, damaging a substation and several
transmission lines.
Electricity traders guessed the unit would return in early
June.
The 834-MW Unit 1 at the plant has been operating at reduced
output since the storms hit.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Unit 1 was
operating at 72 percent power early Tuesday.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Arkansas
COUNTY: Pope
TOWN: Russellville, about 75 miles (120 km) northwest of
Little Rock
OPERATOR: Entergy Nuclear
OWNER: Entergy Corp ETR.N
CAPACITY: 1,823 MW
UNITS: Unit 1 - 834 MW, pressurized water reactor
Unit 2 - 989 MW, pressurized water reactor
TIMELINE:
1974 - Unit 1 enters commercial operation
1980 - Unit 2 enters commercial operation
2001 - Unit 1's operating license renewed
2005 - Unit 2's operating license renewed
2034 - Unit 1's license expires
2038 - Unit 2's license expires
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)