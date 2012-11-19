* FitzPatrick nuclear reactor shut after transformer fire * Plant's return to service date unknown Nov 19 U.S. power company Entergy Corp decided to use a spare transformer at its FitzPatrick nuclear power plant in New York to replace one damaged in a fire last week, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said on Monday. "They are still working to replace the transformer. They did an evaluation of the spare they have on site and determined it was sufficient to put in," NRC spokesman Neil Sheehan told Reuters. He could not say when the unit would return to service. Officials at 855-megawatt FitzPatrick were not immediately available for comment on the transformer. Sheehan said Entergy was still doing a root cause analysis on the damaged transformer. The old transformer failed in a fire on Nov. 11, forcing the plant to shut. The damaged transformer was one of two main transformers that take electrical power produced by the plant's generator, step up the voltage and send it out to the grid. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: New York COUNTY: Oswego TOWN: Scriba, about 175 miles (280 km) west of Albany, the state capital OPERATOR: Entergy Nuclear OWNER(S): Entergy Corp CAPACITY: 855 MW UNIT(S): 855 MW General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1976 - Reactor enters service 2008 - NRC renews original 40 year operating license for an additional 20 years 2034 - Reactor operating license expires