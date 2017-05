Nov 17 Entergy Corp's FitzPatrick nuclear power plant in New York has been approved for sale to Exelon Corp, the New York Public Service Commission (PSC) said on Thursday.

Entergy Corp will transfer the 838-megawatt plant's operating license to Exelon for $110 million, the commission said in a statement. The plant will be transferred upon closing, subject to other regulatory approvals, it added. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)