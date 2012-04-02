April 2 Entergy Corp's 855-megawatt
FitzPatrick nuclear power plant in the U.S. state of New York
was operating at reduced power on Monday to perform maintenance
on one of the reactor's water recirculation pump motors, a
company spokeswoman said.
The unit began powering down on Sunday morning and was
currently operating at about 14 percent power, Entergy
spokeswoman Tammy Holden said.
Holden did not specify when the unit would return to full
power.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: New York
COUNTY: Oswego
TOWN: Scriba, about 175 miles (280 km) west of Albany,
the state capital
OPERATOR: Entergy Nuclear
OWNER(S): Entergy Corp
CAPACITY: 855 MW
UNIT(S): 855 MW General Electric boiling water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1976 - Reactor enters service
2008 - U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission renews original
40-year operating license for an additional 20
years
2034 - Reactor operating license expires