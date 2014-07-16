July 16 Entergy Corp's 1,190-megawatt
Grand Gulf nuclear power plant in Mississippi was reduced to 88
percent power by early Wednesday from full power early Tuesday,
the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Mississippi
COUNTY: Claiborne
TOWN: Port Gibson, about 60 miles west-southwest of
Jackson, the state capital
OPERATOR: Entergy Corp's Entergy Nuclear
OWNER(S): Entergy Corp's System Energy
Resources Inc (90 pct) South Mississippi Electric
Power Association (10 pct)
CAPACITY: 1,190 MW
UNIT(S): General Electric boiling water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: $3.5 billion
TIMELINE:
1970 - Plant construction starts - cost estimate $1.2
billion for two reactors
1979 - Entergy stops work on Unit 2 due to unexpectedly
high costs
1985 - Unit 1 enters service
2005 - Entergy and NuStart pick General Electric/Hitachi
1,550 MW Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor
(ESBWR) for potential new Unit 3 at the site
2007 - NRC issues early site permit for the site
2008 - NRC and NuStart file combined construction and
operating license (COL) application for the
potential new reactor at the site
2009 - Entergy asks NRC to suspend review of COL for
potential new reactor
2011 - Entergy files with NRC to renew the
original 40-year operating license for an
additional 20 years
2024 - Unit 1 license expires
