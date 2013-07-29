BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 29 Entergy Corp said Monday it shut the 1,031-megawatt Unit 3 at the Indian Point nuclear power plant for planned work on one of four valves that control the flow of water into steam generators.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July