June 6 Entergy Corp's 1,022-megawatt
Unit 2 at the Indian Point nuclear power plant in New York
automatically shutdown on Wednesday morning.
"Workers are investigating the main electrical generator as
a probable cause of the shutdown," company spokesman Jerry Nappi
said.
The electrical generator is located on the non-nuclear side
of the plant, he said.
There was no release of radioactivity and equipment
performed normally during the shutdown, he said.
Indian Point 3 was operating at full power.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: New York
COUNTY; Westchester
TOWN: Buchanan about 45 miles (72 km) north of New York
City
OPERATOR: Entergy Nuclear
OWNER(S): Entergy Nuclear
CAPACITY: 2,062 MW
UNIT(S): Unit 2 - 1,022 MW Westinghouse pressurized
water reactor
Unit 3 - 1,040 MW Westinghouse pressurized
water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: $2.450 billion (in 2007 US dollars)
TIMELINE:
1962 - Consolidated Edison gets operating license for the
275-MW Unit 1, a pressurized water reactor. The
first core of Unit 1 used thorium based fuel but
did not meet expectations and the plant was
operated with uranium oxide fuel
1974 - Unit 1 shut
1974 - Unit 2 enters commercial service
1976 - Unit 3 enters commercial service
2000 - Entergy buys Unit 3 from NYPA
2001 - Entergy buys Unit 2 from Con Edison
2007 - Entergy files with NRC to renew both unit's 40-year
operating licenses for an additional 20 years.
2010 - NY Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC)
ruled Indian Point violates the federal Clean
Water Act because the plant's water intake system
kills fish. The state wants Entergy to install
cooling towers that Entergy said would cost about
$1.5 billion to $2 billion and could not be built
before 2029. Instead, Entergy wants to install a
$200 to $250 million Wedgewire screen, which
Could be installed in about three years. The plant
needs a water permit from the state before the
NRC can issue new operating licenses.
2011/2 - DEC Administrative Law Judges to hear arguments on
the water permit from Entergy and DEC staff on
cooling towers versus Wedgewire screens
2012 - NRC Atomic Safety and Licensing Board (ASLB) to hold
hearings on some 20 contentions from environmental
groups and New York State opposed to the
relicensing. With so many contentions, the NRC
cannot say when the Commission will make a final
decision on the relicensing. The reactors can
continue to operate so long as the relicensing
process continues.
2013 - Unit 2 license expires
2015 - Unit 3 license expires