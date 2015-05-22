May 22 Entergy Corp said on Friday that about 3,000 gallons of dielectric fluid escaped from the transformer of the Indian Point 3 nuclear power reactor in New York and leaked into the Hudson River following a transformer failure on May 9.

The company intends to conclude investigations of the cause of the transformer failure by the end of June.

Entergy said on May 11 that the 1,031-megawatt unit reactor, located along the Hudson River about 45 miles (72 km) north of Manhattan, could return to service in a few weeks after shutting on May 9 due to a transformer fire.

