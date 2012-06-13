June 13 Entergy Corp shut its 793-megawatt Palisades nuclear power plant in Michigan on Tuesday due to leakage from a refueling water tank, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said in a report. The company is in the midst of cooling down the reactor in order to make repairs to the refueling water tank, company spokesman Mark Savage told Reuters. He said that the plant would return to service once repairs were completed, although he did not provide a length of time for the outage. The tank was believed to be leaking from several locations, the company told the NRC. The event had no impact on the health and/or safety of the public, the report said. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Michigan COUNTY: Van Buren TOWN: South Haven, about 120 miles (193 km) west of Lansing, the state capital OPERATOR: Entergy Nuclear OWNER(S): Entergy Corp CAPACITY: 793 MW UNIT(S): Combustion Engineering pressurized water reactor and a Westinghouse Electric turbine generator FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $149 million TIMELINE: 1971 - Plant enters commercial service 2005 - Company applies with the NRC to renew the original 40-year operating license for an additional 20 years 2006- CMS agrees to sell reactor to Entergy 2007 - Entergy completes purchase of the reactor for $380 million 2007 - NRC grants license renewal 2031 - Reactor license to expire