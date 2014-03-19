March 19 Entergy Corp reduced the
685-megawatt Pilgrim nuclear power plant in Massachusetts early
Wednesday to clean the condenser, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission said in an email.
Electricity traders said the unit was reduced to about half
power early Wednesday from full power earlier in the day.
The NRC said the company cleans the condenser on a
semi-regular basis to reduce the buildup of biological material,
such as algae.
Traders estimated the unit would return to full power in a
day or so.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Massachusetts
COUNTY: Plymouth
TOWN: Plymouth
OPERATOR: Entergy
OWNER(S): Entergy
UNIT(S): 685 MW Nuclear
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: $462.25 million in 2007 US dollars
TIMELINE:
1972 - Pilgrim enters service
2006 - Entergy files with NRC to renew the original
40-year operating license for an additional
20 years
2012 - NRC renews reactor license
2032 - License expires
