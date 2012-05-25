May 25 Entergy Corp said it manually shut its 974-megawatt River Bend nuclear power plant in Louisiana on Thursday due to a loss of high-pressure feed to the reactor vessel. "The loss was a result of a fault in reactor feed pump," company spokesman Mike Bowling said. Operators at the unit initiated a manual scram while repairs were being made to the faulty instrument, Bowling said. He declined to share estimates on when the unit would return to service, citing company policy. The unit was operating at 33 percent capacity prior to the shutdown, Entergy told the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, according to a report on its website Friday. The unit was shut on Monday due to a condenser problem. --------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Louisiana PARISH: West Feliciana TOWN: St. Francisville about 24 miles (38 km) northwest of Baton Rouge, the state capital OPERATOR: Entergy Nuclear OWNER(S): Entergy Gulf States Louisiana CAPACITY: 974 MW UNIT(S): General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $4.2 billion TIMELINE: 1973 - Unit 2 proposed 1984 - Unit 2 canceled 1986 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 2008 - Entergy files a combined construction and operating license (COL) application with the NRC to build a new 1,550-MW General Electric-Hitachi Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor (ESBWR) at an estimated cost of $6.2 billion 2009 - Entergy asks NRC to suspend review of the COL after the company and GE-Hitachi could not come to terms on the new reactor Jan 2015 - Entergy to file with NRC to renew the original 40-year operating license for an additional 20 years 2025 - Unit 1 license expires