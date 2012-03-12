March 11 Exelon Corp shut its 1,164-megawatt Unit 1 at the Byron nuclear power plant in Illinois over the weekend for planned upgrades of the facility's switchyard. "We are taking a proactive step to replace insulators in the switchyard to ensure our equipment meets the highest standards," Byron Station Site Vice-President Tim Tulon said in a statement. Exelon said crews would be replacing insulators similar to those that failed at the plant in January and February, adding that the earlier ceramic insulator failures were due to tiny spaces created in the ceramic material during the manufacturing process. The 1,136-MW Unit 2 will continue to supply electricity. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Illinois COUNTY: Ogle TOWN: Byron, about 100 miles (160 km) west of Chicago OPERATOR: Exelon Corp OWNER: Exelon Corp CAPACITY: 2,300 MW UNITS: Unit 1 - 1,164 MW, Westinghouse pressurized water reactor Unit 2 - 1,136 MW, Westinghouse pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1985 - Unit 1 begins service 1987 - Unit 2 begins service 2024 - Unit 1 license to expire 2026 - Unit 2 license to expire