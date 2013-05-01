May 1 U.S. power company Exelon Corp's
1,065-megawatt Clinton nuclear power reactor in Illinois ramped
up to 97 percent of capacity early Wednesday from 21 percent
early Thursday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a
report.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Illinois
COUNTY: DeWitt
TOWN: Harp
OPERATOR: Exelon Corp
OWNER: Exelon Corp
CAPACITY: 1,065 MW
UNIT : General Electric boiling water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
Cost: About $2.6 billion
TIMELINE:
1987 - Begins service
2017 - Exelon expects to file to renew the original 40-year
operating license for another 20 years.
2026 - Original 40-year operating license to expire