May 1 Exelon Corp's 1,118-megawatt Unit
1 at the La Salle nuclear power plant in Illinois ramped up to
70 percent power early Wednesday from 22 percent power Tuesday,
the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.
Its 1,120-megawatt Unit 2 at plant was operating at 28
percent power, up from 1 percent power on Tuesday.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Illinois
COUNTY: LaSalle
TOWN: Seneca about 70 miles (112 km) southwest of
Chicago
OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear
OWNER(S): Exelon
CAPACITY: 2,238 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 1,118-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
2 - 1,120-MW GE boiling water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1974 - Construction started
1984 - Units 1 and 2 enter commercial service
2015 - Exelon plans to file with NRC to extend the operating
licenses for another 20 years
2022 - Unit 1 license expires
2023 - Unit 2 license expires