BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment announces rulings from New Jersey Gaming Regulators
* Co, Caesars Entertainment Operating Company said New Jersey Casino Control Commission ruled on matters related to CEOC restructuring
April 5 Exelon Corp said on Sunday that a small electrical fire was extinguished in the reactor building at its 2,264-megawatt Limerick nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania.
"The fire was contained in an electrical panel that overheated," the statement from the company said.
There was no impact to power operations and both two units at the plant remained at full power. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Co, Caesars Entertainment Operating Company said New Jersey Casino Control Commission ruled on matters related to CEOC restructuring
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces acquisition by waterous energy fund of ownership of 67% of outstanding common shares and director and executive changes