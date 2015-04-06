April 5 Exelon Corp said on Sunday that a small electrical fire was extinguished in the reactor building at its 2,264-megawatt Limerick nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania.

"The fire was contained in an electrical panel that overheated," the statement from the company said.

There was no impact to power operations and both two units at the plant remained at full power. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)