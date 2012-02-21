Feb 20 Exelon Corp said its 1,130-megawatt Unit 1 at the Limerick nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania began a refueling outage on Monday. "During the outage, trained technicians will be installing new adjustable speed drives on Unit 1's massive core circulating pumps to improve efficiency and reliability," the company said in a statement. The company said nearly one-third of the reactor's fuel will be replaced and also workers will perform cabling upgrades on the unit. The unit was operating at full power early Friday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report. Meanwhile, Limerick 2 will continue to generate electricity during the Unit 1 outage, Exelon said. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Pennsylvania COUNTY: Montgomery TOWN: Pottstown about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of Philadelphia OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear OWNER(S): Exelon Corp CAPACITY: 2,264 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,130-MW General Electric boiling water reactor 2 - 1,134-MW General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1969 - Philadelphia Electric Co (PECO - now Exelon) selects the site 1974 - Construction starts following community protests and other delays 1984 - Unit 1 starts producing power 1986 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1989 - Unit 2 starts producing power 1990 - Unit 2 enters service 2011 - Exelon plans to file with the NRC for 20-year extensions of the original 40-year operating licenses 2024 - Unit 1 license expires 2029 - Unit 2 license expires