Oct 24The Atomic Safety and Licensing Board will hear oral arguments Nov. 5-6 on a new contention regarding relicensing of FirstEnergy Corp's 879-megawatt Davis-Besse nuclear plant in Ohio, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a statement. The new contention alleges that cracks in the plant's shield building should be considered "an aging-related feature" that would preclude renewing the plant's operating license for an additional 20 years, the agency said. In October of 2011, FirstEnergy identified cracks in the shield building while conducting work to replace the reactor vessel head and to refuel the unit, located in Oak Harbor, 120 miles (193 km) north of Columbus, the state capital. -------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Ohio COUNTY: Ottawa TOWN: Oak Harbor, about 120 miles (193 km) north of Columbus, the state capital OPERATOR: FirstEnergy Nuclear OWNER(S): FirstEnergy CAPACITY: 879 MW UNIT(S): Babcock and Wilcox pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1970 - Construction started 1977-8 - Reactor enters commercial service 2002-4 - Reactor shut due to a hole in the reactor vessel head. FirstEnergy replaces vessel head with an unused head from a mothballed reactor in Midland, Michigan. The repair and upgrades cost about $600 million Feb-Jun 2010- Reactor shut for refueling and repair of reactor vessel head after small cracks were found on several nozzles Aug 2010 - FirstEnergy to file with NRC to renew the original 40-year operating license for an additional 20 years Autumn 2011 - FirstEnergy to replace reactor vessel head 2014 - Replacement of steam generators during a refueling outage 2017 - Reactor license to expire