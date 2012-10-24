Oct 24The Atomic Safety and Licensing Board will
hear oral arguments Nov. 5-6 on a new contention regarding
relicensing of FirstEnergy Corp's 879-megawatt
Davis-Besse nuclear plant in Ohio, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission said in a statement.
The new contention alleges that cracks in the plant's shield
building should be considered "an aging-related feature" that
would preclude renewing the plant's operating license for an
additional 20 years, the agency said.
In October of 2011, FirstEnergy identified cracks in the
shield building while conducting work to replace the reactor
vessel head and to refuel the unit, located in Oak Harbor, 120
miles (193 km) north of Columbus, the state capital.
--------------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Ohio
COUNTY: Ottawa
TOWN: Oak Harbor, about 120 miles (193 km) north of
Columbus, the state capital
OPERATOR: FirstEnergy Nuclear
OWNER(S): FirstEnergy
CAPACITY: 879 MW
UNIT(S): Babcock and Wilcox pressurized water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1970 - Construction started
1977-8 - Reactor enters commercial service
2002-4 - Reactor shut due to a hole in the reactor vessel
head. FirstEnergy replaces vessel head with an
unused head from a mothballed reactor in
Midland, Michigan. The repair and upgrades cost
about $600 million
Feb-Jun 2010- Reactor shut for refueling and repair of reactor
vessel head after small cracks were found on
several nozzles
Aug 2010 - FirstEnergy to file with NRC to renew the
original 40-year operating license for an
additional 20 years
Autumn 2011 - FirstEnergy to replace reactor vessel head
2014 - Replacement of steam generators during a
refueling outage
2017 - Reactor license to expire