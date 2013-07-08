July 8 FirstEnergy Corp on Monday said it
expects the 894-megawatt Davis-Besse nuclear power plant to
return to service this week.
The unit shut on June 29 after one of its four reactor
recirculation pumps unexpectedly shut, said Jennifer Young, a
spokeswoman for the plant.
Young said inspections identified an issue with wiring
connecting the pump's motor to its power source. Workers
completed repairs to the motor wiring, she said.
During the inspections performed during a shut down, she
said workers identified a very small flaw in a weld on a
recirculation pipe connected to the reactor recirculation pump
seal.
The flaw did not cause the plant shut down, she said, but
noted that repairs to the weld were required and this work added
a few days to the outage.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Ohio
COUNTY: Ottawa
TOWN: Oak Harbor, about 120 miles (193 km) north of
Columbus, the state capital
OPERATOR: FirstEnergy Nuclear
OWNER(S): FirstEnergy
CAPACITY: 894 MW
UNIT(S): Babcock and Wilcox pressurized water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1970 - Construction started
1977-8 - Reactor enters commercial service
2002-4 - Reactor shut due to a hole in the reactor vessel
head. FirstEnergy replaces vessel head with an
unused head from a mothballed reactor in
Midland, Michigan. The repair and upgrades cost
about $600 million
Feb-Jun 2010- Reactor shut for refueling and repair of reactor
vessel head after small cracks were found on
several nozzles
2010 - FirstEnergy files with NRC to renew the
original 40-year operating license for an
additional 20 years. The NRC said the date it will
decide on a new license is "to be determined"
Autumn 2011 - FirstEnergy replaces reactor vessel head
2014 - Replacement of steam generators during a
refueling outage
2017 - Reactor license to expire, unless renewed