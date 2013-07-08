July 8 FirstEnergy Corp on Monday said it expects the 894-megawatt Davis-Besse nuclear power plant to return to service this week.

The unit shut on June 29 after one of its four reactor recirculation pumps unexpectedly shut, said Jennifer Young, a spokeswoman for the plant.

Young said inspections identified an issue with wiring connecting the pump's motor to its power source. Workers completed repairs to the motor wiring, she said.

During the inspections performed during a shut down, she said workers identified a very small flaw in a weld on a recirculation pipe connected to the reactor recirculation pump seal.

The flaw did not cause the plant shut down, she said, but noted that repairs to the weld were required and this work added a few days to the outage. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Ohio COUNTY: Ottawa TOWN: Oak Harbor, about 120 miles (193 km) north of

Columbus, the state capital OPERATOR: FirstEnergy Nuclear OWNER(S): FirstEnergy CAPACITY: 894 MW UNIT(S): Babcock and Wilcox pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1970 - Construction started 1977-8 - Reactor enters commercial service 2002-4 - Reactor shut due to a hole in the reactor vessel

head. FirstEnergy replaces vessel head with an

unused head from a mothballed reactor in

Midland, Michigan. The repair and upgrades cost

about $600 million Feb-Jun 2010- Reactor shut for refueling and repair of reactor

vessel head after small cracks were found on

several nozzles 2010 - FirstEnergy files with NRC to renew the

original 40-year operating license for an

additional 20 years. The NRC said the date it will

decide on a new license is "to be determined" Autumn 2011 - FirstEnergy replaces reactor vessel head 2014 - Replacement of steam generators during a

refueling outage 2017 - Reactor license to expire, unless renewed