June 27 NRG Energy Inc's 831-megawatt
(MW) Unit 1 at the Limestone coal-fired power plant in Texas was
online and increasing output on Wednesday to meet rising
afternoon power demand, according to sources familiar with the
plant's operation.
NRG told regulators in a filing that the Unit 1 turbine
tripped overnight after a drop in pressure during maintenance to
change the turbine lube oil.
Texas is in the middle of a weeklong heat wave with
temperatures in the triple digits across much of the state and
peak power demand breaking June records as homes and businesses
crank up air conditioners to escape the heat.
---------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Texas
COUNTY: Limestone
TOWN: Jewett, about 120 miles (190 km) northwest of
Houston
OPERATOR: NRG Energy Inc
OWNER(S): NRG Energy Inc
CAPACITY: 1,689 MW
UNITS: Unit 1 - 831 MW
Unit 2 - 858 MW
FUEL: Lignite/Powder River Basin Coal
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1985 - Unit 1 begins operation
1986 - Unit 2 begins operation
2004 - CenterPoint Energy sells Limestone, other plants
to Texas Genco LLC, owned by four private equity
firms
2005 - NRG purchases Texas Genco LLC for $8.3 billion
2006 - NRG seeks air permit for 800-MW Limestone 3
2009 - NRG obtains air permit for Limestone 3 but delays
decision to construct due to market conditions