May 2 U.S. power company NRG Energy Inc
said its 720-megawatt (MW) Marsh Landing natural gas-fired
peaking plant in Northern California entered service Wednesday.
The plant, which can supply power for up to 650,000 homes,
is located near Antioch, California, about 45 miles (72 km)
east-northeast of San Francisco.
NRG said the fast-start technology employed by the plant
would support the integration of new renewable energy sources
that are expected to come online in the next decade.
Employee-owned U.S. construction firm Kiewit Corp led the
construction team that built the plant on budget and on schedule
in time for the peak summer air conditioning season, NRG said.
During the peak period of construction, the project created
nearly 600 jobs, NRG said.
California power company PG&E Corp's Pacific Gas and
Electric Co will buy the entire output of the new plant through
a 10-year power purchase agreement.
With the new Marsh Landing plant on line, NRG said it could
immediately retire two less-efficient, 1960s-era units at its
adjacent 672-MW Contra Costa power plant that relies on
once-through cooling.
California wants power companies to stop using once through
cooling over the next several years in part to protect aquatic
life. Once through cooling uses water in a single pass through
the plant to remove heat from industrial equipment.
The new units, which are air cooled, will add 50 MW of power
capacity over the old Contra Costa units with less environmental
impact and lower emissions, NRG said.
In addition, the fast start technology will allow the new
units to reach full capacity in minutes where it took the old
Contra Costa units hours, NRG said.