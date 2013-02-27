BRIEF-Honeywell and Vietjet Air sign agreement for nearly 100 131-9A auxiliary power units
* Honeywell and Vietjet Air sign $100 million agreement for nearly 100 131-9a auxiliary power units and more than a decade of maintenance service
Feb 27 U.S. power company NRG Energy Inc said Wednesday the 1,280-megawatt (MW) Unit 2 at the South Texas nuclear power plant in Texas will likely return to service in early May.
The unit shut in January following a fire that damaged the transformer, company executives said on a conference call after the release of the company's fourth-quarter earnings.
* Honeywell and Vietjet Air sign $100 million agreement for nearly 100 131-9a auxiliary power units and more than a decade of maintenance service
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)