June 26 NRG Energy Inc's W A Parish coal
and natural gas-fired power plant near Houston, Texas, reported
a combustion control system malfunction, which resulted in
reduction of load megawatts at its 552-megawatt natural
gas-fired Unit 4, according to a filing with Texas pollution
regulators.
The company said the malfunction on Tuesday resulted in
opacity emissions from the Unit 4 boiler and stack.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Texas
COUNTY: Fort Bend about 35 miles (56 km) southwest of
Houston
OPERATOR: NRG
OWNER(S): NRG
CAPACITY: 3,664 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 169 MW natural gas steam turbine
2 - 169 MW natural gas steam turbine
3 - 273 MW natural gas steam turbine
4 - 552 MW natural gas steam turbine
5 - 648 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam
turbine
6 - 653 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam
turbine
7 - 577 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam
turbine
8 - 610 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam
turbine
GT1 - 13 MW natural gas turbine
FUEL: Coal and natural gas
DISPATCH: Baseload, load following and peaking
TIMELINE:
1958 - Units 1 and 2 enter service
1961 - Unit 3 enters service
1967 - GT1 enters service
1968 - Unit 4 enters service
1977 - Unit 5 enters service
1978 - Unit 6 enters service
1980 - Unit 7 enters service
1982 - Unit 8 enters service
(Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)