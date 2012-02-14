Feb 14 PG&E Corp's 1,118-megawatt Unit 2 at the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California was reduced to 50 percent power by early Tuesday to allow workers to clean the intake tunnel, a company spokesman said. The planned maintenance will be performed over the next several days, the spokesman said. Unit 2 was reduced from 87 percent power the previous day, according to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission report. Meanwhile, Diablo Canyon 1 was operating at full power. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: California COUNTY: San Luis Obispo County TOWN: Avila Beach about 183 miles (294 km) northwest of Los Angeles OPERATOR: PG&E OWNER(S): PG&E CAPACITY: 2,240 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,122 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor 2 - 1,118 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1968 - Start of plant construction 1985 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1986 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 2024 - Unit 1 license to expire unless renewed 2025 - Unit 2 license to expire unless renewed