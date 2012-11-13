Nov 13 PG&E Corp's 1,118-megawatt Unit 2
at the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California was
reduced to 55 percent power by early Tuesday from 85 percent on
Monday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.
Output was reduced to allow workers to clean the unit's
water intake tunnel and work was expected to take several days,
a company spokesman said.
Meanwhile, Diablo Canyon 1 was operating at full power.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: California
COUNTY: San Luis Obispo County
TOWN: Avila Beach about 183 miles (294 km) northwest
of Los Angeles
OPERATOR: PG&E
OWNER(S): PG&E
CAPACITY: 2,240 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 1,122 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
2 - 1,118 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1968 - Start of plant construction
1985 - Unit 1 enters commercial service
1986 - Unit 2 enters commercial service
2024 - Unit 1 license to expire unless renewed
2025 - Unit 2 license to expire unless renewed