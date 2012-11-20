Nov 20 PPL Corp began shutting 1,190-megawatt Unit 2 at its Susquehanna nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania late Monday, shortly after returning it to service, due to a hydraulic oil leak. The oil leak was in a system that controls the flow of steam into the turbine, the company said in a statement. "Shutting down the reactor is the safest course of action until we can determine the reason for the oil leak and make the necessary repair," said Timothy Rausch, PPL Susquehanna senior vice president and chief nuclear officer. "The unit was starting up last night and reached power of about 15 percent when an alarm was received involving the electro-hydraulic control system," U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) spokesman Neil Sheehan told Reuters. That system, among other things, controls the speed and load on the turbine-generator and provides protection for the main turbine, Sheehan said. He did not, however, say when the unit would return to service. The NRC's resident inspectors assigned to the unit will follow up on activities and the company's root cause evaluation of why the problem occurred, Sheehan added. The company had restarted the unit early Monday after a malfunction at the computer system that controls the reactor's water level had forced operators to shut it on Nov. 9. Unit 1 was operating at full power, the company said. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Pennsylvania COUNTY: Luzerne TOWN: Salem Township OPERATOR: PPL Susquehanna LLC OWNER(S): PPL Corp (90 pct) Allegheny Electric Coop Inc (10 pct) CAPACITY: 2,450 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,260-MW General Electric boiling water reactor 2 - 1,190-MW General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $4.1 billion TIMELINE: 1983 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1985 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 2008 - PPL files with NRC to build one of Areva SA's 1,600 MW Evolutionary Power Reactors (EPR) at the site to be called Bell Bend. PPL estimated the new reactor could cost $10 billion 2009 - NRC renews 40-year licenses for Units 1 and 2 for additional 20 years 2009-11 - PPL to uprate plant output by about 110 MW 2013 - NRC expected to decide on construction and operating license for Bell Bend, but the schedule is being revised 2042 - Unit 1 extended license to expire 2044 - Unit 2 extended license to expire