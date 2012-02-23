Feb 23 Progress Energy Inc
manually shut the 938-megawatt Unit 1 at the Brunswick nuclear
power plant in North Carolina early Thursday after a problem
with the plant's emergency core cooling system, the company told
regulators in a report.
The unit shut from 73 percent power, after being reduced
from 88 percent output, according to reports from the U.S.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
A Progress spokesman said the plant experienced an
electrical fault Wednesday evening that led to a loss of power
to the emergency core cooling system for both units. Temporary
power was restored to the emergency cooling system, but the loss
of power for Unit 1's circulating water intake pumps required
that the unit be manually shut.
The shutdown went safely and workers are currently replacing
the electrical bus to restore the normal power supply, the
spokesman said.
Unit 1 is scheduled to refuel early next month, according to
Reuters data.
The spokesman said Unit 1 will be brought online as soon as
the repairs are made and operate until its planned refueling.
Output at Unit 2, rated at 920 MW, was trimmed to 95 percent
from 100 percent a day earlier.
----------------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: North Carolina
COUNTY: Brunswick
TOWN: Southport
OPERATOR: Progress Energy Carolinas
OWNER(S): Progress (81.67 pct)
North Carolina Eastern Municipal (18.33 pct)
CAPACITY: 1,858 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 938-MW General Electric boiling water reactor
2 - 920-MW General Electric boiling water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: $2.49 billion in 2007 U.S. dollars
TIMELINE:
1977 -Unit 1 enters commercial service
1975 -Unit 2 enters commercial service
2002-2005 -Progress added 244 MW in new capacity at Units 1
and 2 through uprates
2006 -NRC renews original 40 year operating licenses for
an additional 20 years
2034 -Unit 2 license expires
2036 -Unit 1 license expires