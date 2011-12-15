Dec 15 NextEra Energy Inc's
1,295-megawatt Seabrook nuclear power plant in New Hampshire was
reduced to 70 percent power by early Thursday from full power
early Wednesday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in
a report.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: New Hampshire
COUNTY: Rockingham
TOWN: Hampton, about 40 miles (64 km) north of Boston
OPERATOR: NextEra Energy
OWNER(S): NextEra Energy
CAPACITY: 1,295 MW (Pressurized Water Reactor)
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
Mar, 1990 - Gets full-power operating license
Aug, 1990 - Plant begins commercial operations
2010 - Files license renewal application for 20 years
Apr, 2012 - Final NRC decision on license renewal, without
hearing
Dec, 2012 - Final NRC decision on license renewal, with a
hearing
2030 - Current license set to expire, if not renewed by NRC