HOUSTON, March 5 Southern California
Edison may extend an outage at its 1,070-megawatt San Onofre 2
nuclear reactor in California until operators are satisfied that
it will not experience a steam generator tube leak similar to
one which occurred at Unit 3, officials said late last week.
San Onofre 2 had been expected to return in mid-March after
a two-month outage to refuel and replace the reactor vessel
head. However, the first inspection of two steam generators
installed in 2010 showed accelerated wear that required some
tubes to be taken out of service.
Then, on Jan. 31, Unit 3, rated at 1,080-MW, was shut in
response to indications of a steam generator tube leak and a
small release of radioactive gas. Unit 3's steam generators were
replaced in 2011.
"Initial analysis from the inspections does not indicate any
correlation between the leak in Unit 3 and the tube wear seen in
Unit 2," according to a statement from SCE, a unit of Edison
International.
However, the company said it has decided "not to restart
Unit 2 until it is satisfied that the issue with Unit 3 will not
occur in Unit 2."
A schedule to return Unit 2 will depend on the inspection
and analysis work at Unit 3 which is ongoing. SCE said it is
working to identify other tests that may be necessary as part of
its "meticulous analysis" at Unit 3.
"There is no timeline on safety," Pete Dietrich, SCE's chief
nuclear officer, said in a statement.
Meanwhile, at Unit 2, SCE said about 1 percent, or 192
tubes, have been plugged and taken out of service in the
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd steam generators.
The initial inspection revealed thinning of tube walls in
some areas.
SCE said the number of tubes that have been plugged is not
expected to reduce Unit 2's output. Steam generators produce
steam to drive the plant's turbines.
Officials with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said
the discovery of tube degradation in Unit 2 was unusual given
that new steam generators had only been in use two years.
The only other U.S. nuclear reactor with replacement
Mitsubishi steam generators is the 478-MW Fort Calhoun reactor
in Nebraska owned by the Omaha Public Power District.
An OPPD spokesman said the Mitsubishi steam generators were
inspected in 2008, two years after installation. "We've had no
indication of wear on either steam generator," the spokesman
said.
SCE operates San Onofre and owns a 78 percent stake; Sempra
Energy's San Diego Gas & Electric subsidiary has a 20
percent stake; and the city of Riverside, California, has less
than a 2 percent stake.