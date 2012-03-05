HOUSTON, March 5 Southern California Edison may extend an outage at its 1,070-megawatt San Onofre 2 nuclear reactor in California until operators are satisfied that it will not experience a steam generator tube leak similar to one which occurred at Unit 3, officials said late last week.

San Onofre 2 had been expected to return in mid-March after a two-month outage to refuel and replace the reactor vessel head. However, the first inspection of two steam generators installed in 2010 showed accelerated wear that required some tubes to be taken out of service.

Then, on Jan. 31, Unit 3, rated at 1,080-MW, was shut in response to indications of a steam generator tube leak and a small release of radioactive gas. Unit 3's steam generators were replaced in 2011.

"Initial analysis from the inspections does not indicate any correlation between the leak in Unit 3 and the tube wear seen in Unit 2," according to a statement from SCE, a unit of Edison International.

However, the company said it has decided "not to restart Unit 2 until it is satisfied that the issue with Unit 3 will not occur in Unit 2."

A schedule to return Unit 2 will depend on the inspection and analysis work at Unit 3 which is ongoing. SCE said it is working to identify other tests that may be necessary as part of its "meticulous analysis" at Unit 3.

"There is no timeline on safety," Pete Dietrich, SCE's chief nuclear officer, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, at Unit 2, SCE said about 1 percent, or 192 tubes, have been plugged and taken out of service in the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd steam generators.

The initial inspection revealed thinning of tube walls in some areas.

SCE said the number of tubes that have been plugged is not expected to reduce Unit 2's output. Steam generators produce steam to drive the plant's turbines.

Officials with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said the discovery of tube degradation in Unit 2 was unusual given that new steam generators had only been in use two years.

The only other U.S. nuclear reactor with replacement Mitsubishi steam generators is the 478-MW Fort Calhoun reactor in Nebraska owned by the Omaha Public Power District.

An OPPD spokesman said the Mitsubishi steam generators were inspected in 2008, two years after installation. "We've had no indication of wear on either steam generator," the spokesman said.

SCE operates San Onofre and owns a 78 percent stake; Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas & Electric subsidiary has a 20 percent stake; and the city of Riverside, California, has less than a 2 percent stake.