Nov 4 U.S. power cooperative Tri-State
Generation & Transmission Association Inc expects the
428-megawatt Unit 1 at its Craig coal-fired, power station in
Colorado to return to service in mid-December.
The unit shut on Sept. 7 when water caused significant
damage.
The company said in a release last week it moved up a
planned 2014 minor spring outage to take advantage of the
downtime while workers fix the turbine.
The company said when the unit returns in mid-December, it
should be well positioned to operate until its next scheduled
major outage in 2016.
The company said workers from General Electric Co are
rebuilding the high pressure/intermediate pressure steam path
components and rewinding the generator.
There are three 428-MW units at the 1,304-MW Craig plant,
which is located in northwestern Colorado.
On its website, Tri-State said it operates the Craig plant
and owns all of Unit 3. Units 1 and 2 are owned by Tri-State and
four other regional utilities.
The company did not name the other utilities on its website
and officials were not immediately available for comment.
Tri-State supplies power to about 1.5 million customers
through its member distribution systems in Wyoming, Nebraska,
Colorado and New Mexico.