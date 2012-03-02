(Updates unit status, adds power outages)
HOUSTON, March 2 Storm damage to transmission lines in
Tennessee on Friday forced operators to reduce the output of the Tennessee
Valley Authority's 1,126-megawatt Unit 2 at the Sequoyah nuclear plant to 70
percent from full power, TVA said.
More than 57,000 customers of public power agencies in the TVA service area
were without power Friday evening in north Alabama, western Kentucky and
southeast Tennessee, the power supplier said.
"We had tornadoes that touched down in our area," a TVA spokesman said.
TVA said the severe weather initially knocked out 11 high-voltage
transmission lines in northern Alabama and southeastern Tennessee, including
some 500-kilovolt lines. One line has been returned to service and all TVA
customer connections have been restored.
TVA said its transmission system is stable and activated its transmission
emergency center to assess damage.
Sequoyah 1 has been shut since late February to refuel.
TVA's Watts Barr 1 reactor in Spring City, Tenn., and the three units at the
Browns Ferry station near Athens, Ala, continued to operate at 100 percent, TVA
said.
More storms are forecast in the region Friday evening, TVA said.
-----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Tennessee
COUNTY: Hamilton
TOWN: Soddy-Daisy
OPERATOR: TVA
OWNER(S): TVA
CAPACITY: 2,278 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 1,152-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
2 - 1,126-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: $3.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2009
TIMELINE:
1969-80 - Plant built
1981 - Unit 1 starts commercial service
1982 - Unit 2 starts commercial service
2013 - TVA plans to file to renew the original 40-year
operating license for an additional 20 years in the
spring
2020 - Unit 1 operating license expires
2021 - Unit 2 operating license expires
(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady in Houston)