March 5 The Tennessee Valley Authority's 1,126-megawatt
Unit 2 at the Sequoyah nuclear plant was operating at 82 percent early Monday,
according to nuclear regulators, after being reduced Friday evening when
tornadoes damaged power lines near the plant.
Output was trimmed as low as 70 percent from full power Friday after the
storms, then increased to about 80 percent, TVA said.
TVA said as many as 11 high-voltage lines, including some 500-kilovolt
lines, initially were knocked out by the storm. At least three lines returned to
service over the weekend, including one line to the Sequoyah plant.
Friday's fast-moving storms killed at least 39 people in Kentucky, Indiana,
Ohio and Alabama.
TVA said its distribution customers reported restoring power to most
customers able to use it by late Sunday.
Sequoyah 1 has been shut since late February to refuel and no other TVA
nuclear plants were affected by Friday's severe weather.
-----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Tennessee
COUNTY: Hamilton
TOWN: Soddy-Daisy
OPERATOR: TVA
OWNER(S): TVA
CAPACITY: 2,278 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 1,152-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
2 - 1,126-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: $3.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2009
TIMELINE:
1969-80 - Plant built
1981 - Unit 1 starts commercial service
1982 - Unit 2 starts commercial service
2013 - TVA plans to file to renew the original 40-year
operating license for an additional 20 years in the
spring
2020 - Unit 1 operating license expires
2021 - Unit 2 operating license expires