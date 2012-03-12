March 12 Tennessee Valley Authority
said its 1,126-megawatt Unit 2 at the Sequoyah nuclear
plant returned to full power as a transmission line was returned
to service on Sunday after tornadoes damaged power lines near
the plant on March 2.
Three more lines were still out of service, the company said
in a statement on Monday.
Output was trimmed as low as 70 percent after the storms,
then increased to about 80 percent, TVA had said earlier.
-----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Tennessee
COUNTY: Hamilton
TOWN: Soddy-Daisy
OPERATOR: TVA
OWNER(S): TVA
CAPACITY: 2,278 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 1,152-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
2 - 1,126-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: $3.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2009
TIMELINE:
1969-80 - Plant built
1981 - Unit 1 starts commercial service
1982 - Unit 2 starts commercial service
2013 - TVA plans to file to renew the original 40-year
operating license for an additional 20 years in the
spring
2020 - Unit 1 operating license expires
2021 - Unit 2 operating license expires
(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)