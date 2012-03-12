March 12 Tennessee Valley Authority said its 1,126-megawatt Unit 2 at the Sequoyah nuclear plant returned to full power as a transmission line was returned to service on Sunday after tornadoes damaged power lines near the plant on March 2. Three more lines were still out of service, the company said in a statement on Monday. Output was trimmed as low as 70 percent after the storms, then increased to about 80 percent, TVA had said earlier. ----------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Tennessee COUNTY: Hamilton TOWN: Soddy-Daisy OPERATOR: TVA OWNER(S): TVA CAPACITY: 2,278 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,152-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor 2 - 1,126-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $3.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2009 TIMELINE: 1969-80 - Plant built 1981 - Unit 1 starts commercial service 1982 - Unit 2 starts commercial service 2013 - TVA plans to file to renew the original 40-year operating license for an additional 20 years in the spring 2020 - Unit 1 operating license expires 2021 - Unit 2 operating license expires (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)