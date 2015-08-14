Aug 14 The owner of a Tennessee nuclear power
plant asked the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) on
Friday to issue an operating license for what could be the
country's first reactor to enter service since 1996.
The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) said the
reactor for unit 2 at its Watts Bar nuclear plant in Spring
City, Tennessee, is substantially complete.
The notification to the NRC is a major construction and
licensing milestone for the project and follows the completion
of comprehensive testing on major unit 2 systems to demonstrate
operational readiness, the company said.
The 1,150-megawatt reactor, which the company started
building in the 1970s before stopping construction in the 1980s
due to lower energy demand, will be the country's first new
reactor since 1996 when Watts Bar 1 entered service.
If NRC grants the license, it is not known when the reactor
will enter service.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)