Oct 1 Xcel Energy Inc expects the 860-megawatt Unit 3 at the Sherburne County coal-fired power plant to return to service on Oct. 7, an Xcel spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The unit shut in November 2011 due to extensive turbine damage.

"Following initial return-to-service tests, Sherco 3 was synchronized to the grid on Sept. 4 then taken off line on Sept. 7 to address some post-restoration issues," Xcel spokeswoman Mary Sandok told Reuters.

There are three units at the 2,222-MW Sherburne coal plant - the 680-MW Unit 1 built in 1976, the 682-MW Unit 2 built in 1977 and the 860-MW Unit 3 built in 1987.